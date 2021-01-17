Virginia COVID-19 Jan. 17 update: Record-breaking daily increase saw nearly 10K new cases, over 3K currently hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In a new record, the Virginia Department of Health reported its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases so far with nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases along with 23 new COVID-19 deaths for Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, January 17, Virginia has an overall number of 439,305 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 357,345 have been confirmed by testing. 81,960 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +9,914 , 439,305 total), trending up , at record levels

, total), , Case incidence rate: 58.2 per 100K people, trending up, at record levels

per 100K people, New deaths ( +23, 5,729 total), at record levels and trending up, 49 per day on average

5,729 total), Current hospitalizations ( +67, 3,058 total), trending up overall , at record levels

3,058 total), , Testing ( 14.2% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall , averaging around 34K tests per day

7-day average of positive tests), , averaging around 34K tests per day Vaccines administered: (316,812 total), 12,873 per day on average

Vaccines distributed: ( 943,400 total ), no new updates

total Single dose: 283,342

Number of residents FULLY vaccinated: 33,470

On Thursday, Virginia health officials said they are moving people 65 and up and those with co-morbid conditions into phase 1b for COVID-19 vaccinations, after new federal guidance.

Though it’s still unclear where everyone will go to get those vaccines, but Virginia is in the process of creating large scale vaccination sites.

One has already opened at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, but officials said there were not doing COVID-19 shots on Friday, Jan. 15. The Hampton Convention Center could be one after Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck reached out to state officials.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,140 cases, 144 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+15 cases)

Chesapeake: 12,297 cases, 672 hospitalized, 113 deaths (+330 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 761 cases, 39 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+20 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 1217 cases, 36 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+19 cases)

Hampton: 5,705 cases, 213 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+134 cases)

Isle of Wight: 1,860 cases, 90 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+27 cases)

James City County: 2,685 cases, 105 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+105 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 384 cases, 16 hospitalized, 4 deaths (no changes)

Newport News: 7795 cases, 227 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+202 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 11,075 cases, 625 hospitalized, 123 deaths (+206 cases)

Northampton: 557 cases, 60 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+18 cases, +1 death)

Poquoson: 465 cases, 15 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+10 cases)

Portsmouth: 5716 cases, 473 hospitalized, 94 deaths (+71 cases)

Southampton: 1,576 cases, 37 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+19 cases)

Suffolk: 4890 cases, 268 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+90 cases)

Virginia Beach: 22,393 cases, 906 hospitalized, 177 deaths (+380 cases)

Williamsburg: 411 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+ 6 cases)

York: 2,040 cases, 38 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+41 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 1,693 cases Saturday, which is 17% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

1,693 new cases

1 new death

6 new patients hospitalized (813 total), trending up

Local Vaccine Update: (Fully vaccinated only)

Accomack: 66

Chesapeake: 130

Franklin: 5

Gloucester: 145

Hampton: 156

Isle of Wight: 40

James City County: 220

Mathews: 45

Newport News: 414

Norfolk: 143

Northampton: 35

Poquoson: 45

Portsmouth: 25

Southampton: 3

Suffolk: 56

Virginia Beach: 212

Williamsburg: 0

York: 203

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 3,058 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.