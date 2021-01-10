Virginia COVID-19 Jan. 10 update: Over 5,100 new cases, percent positivity rises to 16.8%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases for the fifth straight day on Sunday, along with 2 new COVID-19 deaths.

As of Sunday morning, January 10, Virginia has an overall number of 398,856 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 329,185 have been confirmed by testing. 69,671 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +5,141 , 393,856 total), trending up , at record levels

, 393,856 total), , New deaths ( +2, 5,383 total), trending up, 33 per day on average

5,383 total), Current hospitalizations ( +70, 3,060 total), trending up overall , at record levels

3,060 total), , Testing ( 16.8% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall , averaging around 26K tests (down recently around holiday)

7-day average of positive tests), , averaging around 26K tests (down recently around holiday) Vaccines administered: (177,945 total), 12,747 people fully vaccinated

Vaccines distributed: (510,800 total), data not updated yet for Friday

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,005 cases, 137 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+77 cases)

Chesapeake: 10,348 cases, 646 hospitalized, 108 deaths (+124 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 710 cases, 37 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+7 cases)

Gloucester: 1062 cases, 36 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+19 cases, +2 deaths)

Hampton: 5,159 cases, 206 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+171 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 1,700 cases, 82 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+14 cases)

James City County: 2,318 cases, 100 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+64 cases)

Mathews: 357 cases, 15 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+6 cases)

Newport News: 6,949 cases, 212 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+135 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 10,105 cases, 608 hospitalized, 117 deaths (+129 cases)

Northampton: 505 cases, 59 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 411 cases, 15 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+12 cases)

Portsmouth: 5229 cases, 460 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+33 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,513 cases, 35 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 4510 cases, 254 hospitalized, 94 deaths (+50 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 20,102 cases, 816 hospitalized, 167 deaths (+384 cases)

Williamsburg: 391 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 1,801 cases, 37 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+44 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 1,280 cases Saturday, which is 24% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

1,280 new cases

0 new deaths

9 new patients hospitalized (803 total), trending up

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 3,060 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.