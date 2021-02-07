Virginia COVID-19 Feb. 7 update: Over 2,900 new cases, nearly 200K fully vaccinated, positivity rate down to 10.4%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,949 new coronavirus cases along with 5 new deaths. The percent positivity rate in the state is down to 10.4%.
As of Sunday morning, February 7, Virginia has an overall number of 529,125 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 421,466 have been confirmed by testing. 107,659 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.
On Saturday, Virginia reached a total of 1 million vaccine administered. Sunday added an additional 50,598 doses. Overall over 1,072,748 of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given across the state. Nearly 200,000 have fully vaccinated.
Gov. Ralph Northam marked the latest achievement on social media Saturday.
“Every day, we get closer to putting this pandemic behind us,” the governor said.
Local Cases:
Accomack: 2,457 cases, 173 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+19 cases)
Chesapeake: 16,412 cases, 780 hospitalized, 142 deaths (+134 cases, +10 hospitalized)
Franklin: 895 cases, 44 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+8 cases)
Gloucester: 1,632 cases, 41 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+12 cases)
Hampton: 7,720 cases, 242 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+68 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Isle of Wight: 2,349 cases, 101 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized)
James City County: 3602 cases, 114 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+29 case, +1 hospitalized)
Mathews: 480 cases, 17 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+4 cases)
Newport News: 10285 cases, 267 hospitalized, 103 deaths (+112 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Norfolk: 13,495 cases, 726 hospitalized, 149 deaths (+58 cases)
Northampton: 655 cases, 66 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+2 cases)
Poquoson: 644 cases, 17 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+6 cases)
Portsmouth: 6,935 cases, 503 hospitalized, 99 deaths (+19 cases)
Southampton: 1,754 cases, 46 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+4 case)
Suffolk: 6,220 cases, 328 hospitalized, 117 deaths (+62 cases, +8 hospitalized, +1 death)
Virginia Beach: 27, 762 cases, 1121 hospitalized, 225 deaths (+217 cases)
Williamsburg: 468 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+4 cases)
York: 2,701 cases, 43 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+29 cases)
Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 806 cases Sunday, which is 27% of the daily increase statewide.
Key local metrics
- 806 new cases
- 1 new death
- +22 (662 total), trending down but still high
Local vaccinations (fully vaccinated only)
Accomack: 542
Chesapeake: 3,858
Franklin: 185
Gloucester: 729
Hampton: 1333
Isle of Wight: 461
James City County: 2098
Mathews: 185
Newport News: 2721
Norfolk: 3527
Northampton: 222
Poquoson: 201
Portsmouth: 863
Southampton: 174
Suffolk: 1316
Virginia Beach: 8349
Williamsburg: 6
York: 931
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,303 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.
Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.