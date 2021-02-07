Virginia COVID-19 Feb. 7 update: Over 2,900 new cases, nearly 200K fully vaccinated, positivity rate down to 10.4%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,949 new coronavirus cases along with 5 new deaths. The percent positivity rate in the state is down to 10.4%.

As of Sunday morning, February 7, Virginia has an overall number of 529,125 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 421,466 have been confirmed by testing. 107,659 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

On Saturday, Virginia reached a total of 1 million vaccine administered. Sunday added an additional 50,598 doses. Overall over 1,072,748 of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given across the state. Nearly 200,000 have fully vaccinated.

Gov. Ralph Northam marked the latest achievement on social media Saturday.

“Every day, we get closer to putting this pandemic behind us,” the governor said.

Local Cases:

Accomack: 2,457 cases, 173 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+19 cases)

Chesapeake: 16,412 cases, 780 hospitalized, 142 deaths (+134 cases, +10 hospitalized)

Franklin: 895 cases, 44 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+8 cases)

Gloucester: 1,632 cases, 41 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+12 cases)

Hampton: 7,720 cases, 242 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+68 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 2,349 cases, 101 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 3602 cases, 114 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+29 case, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 480 cases, 17 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+4 cases)

Newport News: 10285 cases, 267 hospitalized, 103 deaths (+112 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 13,495 cases, 726 hospitalized, 149 deaths (+58 cases)

Northampton: 655 cases, 66 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 644 cases, 17 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+6 cases)

Portsmouth: 6,935 cases, 503 hospitalized, 99 deaths (+19 cases)

Southampton: 1,754 cases, 46 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+4 case)

Suffolk: 6,220 cases, 328 hospitalized, 117 deaths (+62 cases, +8 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 27, 762 cases, 1121 hospitalized, 225 deaths (+217 cases)

Williamsburg: 468 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 2,701 cases, 43 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+29 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 806 cases Sunday, which is 27% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

806 new cases

1 new death

+22 (662 total), trending down but still high

Local vaccinations (fully vaccinated only)

Accomack: 542

Chesapeake: 3,858

Franklin: 185

Gloucester: 729

Hampton: 1333

Isle of Wight: 461

James City County: 2098

Mathews: 185

Newport News: 2721

Norfolk: 3527

Northampton: 222

Poquoson: 201

Portsmouth: 863

Southampton: 174

Suffolk: 1316

Virginia Beach: 8349

Williamsburg: 6

York: 931

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,303 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.