Virginia COVID-19 Feb. 6 update: Over 4,700 new cases, 41 new deaths, positivity rate down to 10.5%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,709 new coronavirus cases along with 41 new deaths. The percent positivity rate in the state is down to 10.5%.

As of Saturday morning, February 6, Virginia has an overall number of 526,176 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 419,382 have been confirmed by testing. 106,794 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Vaccine administration has increased, but Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, told 10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris more supply will be needed to really ramp up doses given out.

Virginia has been reporting as many as 50,000 doses per day, but some of that reporting is also due to data input catching up.

“Right now, we’re getting 120,000 new doses per week coming into the state, and until we get to 350,000 doses a week, we’re not going to be able to reasonably sustain the 50,000-dose-a-day pace,” said Avula. “If we continue to have a weekly distribution that’s around 120,000 doses, it’s going to be a while,” Avula said. “I would say two to three months before we work through 1b.”

Local Cases:

Accomack: 2,448 cases, 173 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+20 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 16,278 cases, 770 hospitalized, 142 deaths (+152 cases, +9 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 887 cases, 44 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 1,620 cases, 41 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+23 cases, +1 death)

Hampton: 7,652 cases, 241 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+93 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 2,330 cases, 100 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+39 cases)

James City County: 3573 cases, 113 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+1 case)

Mathews: 476 cases, 17 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+6 cases)

Newport News: 10173 cases, 266 hospitalized, 103 deaths (+71 cases)

Norfolk: 13,437 cases, 726 hospitalized, 149 deaths (+140 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 653 cases, 66 hospitalized, 33 deaths (-2 cases)

Poquoson: 638 cases, 17 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+6 cases)

Portsmouth: 6,916 cases, 503 hospitalized, 99 deaths (+84 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,750 cases, 46 hospitalized, 46 deaths (1 case)

Suffolk: 6,158 cases, 320 hospitalized, 116 deaths (+62 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 27, 545 cases, 1121 hospitalized, 225 deaths (+273 cases, +8 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 464 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+14 cases)

York: 2,672 cases, 43 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+29 cases, +1 death)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 1,017 cases Saturday, which is 21% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

1,017 new cases

9 new deaths

+24 (640 total), trending down but still high

Test positivity: 16.5%, trending back down overall but still high

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,376 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

