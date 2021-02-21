Virginia COVID-19 Feb. 21 update: Over 2,300 new cases, 134 additional deaths, positivity rate at 8.3%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,303 new coronavirus cases along with 134 new deaths. The percent positivity rate in the state is up to 8.3%.

As of Sunday morning, February 21, Virginia has an overall number of 564,115 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 445,808 have been confirmed by testing. 118,307 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( + 2,303, 564,115 total)

2,303, 564,115 total) New deaths ( +134, 7,331 total) trending up

7,331 total) Current hospitalizations ( +45, 1,548 total)

1,548 total) Testing (8.2% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down for more than a month, testing down (about 23 per day on average)

On the vaccine front, Walgreens locations in Virginia will their first doses next as part of the federal vaccine pharmacy program, joining CVS in administering vaccines in addition to Virginia’s allotment.

Local Cases:

Accomack: 2,559 cases, 180 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 17,781 cases, 818 hospitalized, 149 deaths (+84 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 959 cases, 48 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Gloucester: 1,816 cases, 51 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+5 cases, +1 death)

Hampton: 8,420 cases, 284 hospitalized, 95 deaths (+55 cases, +3 hospitalized, 5 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,572 cases, 109 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+21 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

James City County: 3,792 cases, 122 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+18 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 532 cases, 18 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+8 cases)

Newport News: 11,128 cases, 306 hospitalized, 132 deaths (+77 cases, +8 hospitalized, +14 deaths)

Norfolk: 14,532 cases, 777 hospitalized, 162 deaths (+76 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 701 cases, 69 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 699 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+8 cases, 2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Portsmouth: 7,502 cases, 568 hospitalized, 128 deaths (+31 cases, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 1,835 cases, 46 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 6,741 cases, 361 hospitalized, 133 deaths (+38 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths )

Virginia Beach: 29,786 cases, 1,218 hospitalized, 252 deaths (+126 cases, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 510 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 2,924 cases, 48 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+27 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 595 cases Saturday, which is 26% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

595 new cases

35 new deaths

+21 hospitalized (681 total), trending down but still high

Test positivity: 16.5%, trending back down overall but still high

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,548 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

