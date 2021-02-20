Virginia COVID-19 Feb. 20 update: Over 1,800 new cases, 99 new deaths, over 440K fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,882 new coronavirus cases along with 99 new deaths. The percent positivity rate in the state is down to 8.2%.

As of Saturday morning, February 20, Virginia has an overall number of 561,812 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 444,150 have been confirmed by testing. 117,662 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( + 1,882, 561,812 total), (2,246 per day on average, record is 6,166)

1,882, 561,812 total), Case incidence rate: 26.4 per 100K people, back down recently, down from 72 in late January

people, New deaths ( +99, 7,197 total), going up (19 per 7-day average, at 54 just over a week ago)

7,197 total), Current hospitalizations ( +67, 1,594 total), big drop, recently back down below 2,000 for first time in two months

1,594 total), big drop, recently back down below 2,000 for first time in two months Testing ( 8.2% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down for more than a month, testing down (about 23 per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 23 per day on average) Doses administered (+28,399 doses, 1,541,772 total doses, 33,172 per day on average , (+27,268) 440,339 fully vaccinated , (+0.2%) 12.9% with at least one dose

, (+27,268) , Doses distributed (1,766,575 total), 99.9% first doses administered and 65.7% second doses administered, Virginia still only getting about 130,000 doses per week

On the vaccine front, Walgreens locations in Virginia will their first doses next as part of the federal vaccine pharmacy program, joining CVS in administering vaccines in addition to Virginia’s allotment.

You can read all of WAVY’s vaccine stories and resources here.

Local Cases:

Accomack: 2,552 cases, 179 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+7 cases,)

Chesapeake: 17,697 cases, 817 hospitalized, 149 deaths (+78 cases, 2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 955 cases, 48 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 1,811 cases, 51 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+7 cases)

Hampton: 8,365 cases, 281 hospitalized, 90 deaths (+43 cases, 1 hospitalized, 2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,551 cases, 108 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+20 cases)

James City County: 3,774 cases, 121 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+30 cases)

Mathews: 524 cases, 18 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+9 cases, 1 death)

Newport News: 11,051 cases, 298 hospitalized, 118 deaths (+56 cases, 3 hospitalized, 3 deaths)

Norfolk: 14,456 cases, 776 hospitalized, 160 deaths (+62 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths)

Northampton: 698 cases, 68 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+6 cases 1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 691 cases, 18 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+4 cases, 1 hospitalized, 1 death)

Portsmouth: 7,471 cases, 568 hospitalized, 126 deaths (+36 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death)

Southampton: 1,831 cases, 46 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 6,703 cases, 360 hospitalized, 130 deaths (+32 cases, 1 death)

Virginia Beach: 29,660 cases, 1,218 hospitalized, 250 deaths (+108 cases, 6 hospitalized, 3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 507 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths

York: 2,897 cases, 48 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+2 cases, -1 hospitalized, 1 death)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 505 cases Saturday, which is 26% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

505 new cases

14 new deaths

+20 (660 total), trending down but still high

Test positivity: 16.5%, trending back down overall but still high

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,594 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.