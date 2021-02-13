Virginia COVID 19 Feb. 13 update: Over 3,200 new cases, over 300K people fully vaccinated, positivity rate down to 9.8%

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, a nursing home resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine by a CVS Pharmacist at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility in Harlem neighborhood of New York. The push to inoculate Americans against the coronavirus is hitting a roadblock: A number of states are reporting they are running out of vaccine, and tens of thousands of people who managed to get appointments for a first dose are seeing them canceled.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,215 new coronavirus cases along with 30 new deaths. The percent positivity rate in the state is down to 9.8%.

As of Saturday morning, February 13, Virginia has an overall number of 547,424 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 434,413 have been confirmed by testing. 113,011 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +3,215 , 547,424 total), (3,249 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 547,424 total), Case incidence rate: 38.1 per 100K people, back down recently, but still high

people, New deaths ( +30, 6,966 total), down last 3 days but still trending up overall (33 per day 7-day average)

6,966 total), Current hospitalizations ( -126, 1,991 total), down recently, but still high and near peak

1,991 total), down recently, but still high and near peak Testing ( 9.8% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down last month, testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average) Doses administered (1,298,573 total doses, 34,987 per day on average , 303,942 fully vaccinated , 11.1% with at least one dose)

, , Doses distributed (1,666,825), 91.6% first doses administered and 47.7% second doses administered (not updated yet for Friday)

Speaking of vaccines, CVS was set to officially start vaccinations across the state on Friday, despite some inclement weather.

Those 26,000 extra doses from the federal government will help supplement Virginia’s roughly 130,000 doses.

Local Cases:

Accomack: 2,516 cases, 178 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+10 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 17,089 cases, 793 hospitalized, 146 deaths (+104 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 920 cases, 47 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 1,735 cases, 48 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+21 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Hampton: 8,078 cases, 269 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+92 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 2,462 cases, 103 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 3,684 cases, 116 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+18 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 494 cases, 17 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 10,647 cases, 284 hospitalized, 113 deaths (+53 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 13,959 cases, 758 hospitalized, 153 deaths (+81 cases, +13 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Northampton: 678 cases, 66 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 669 cases, 17 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 7,178 cases, 511 hospitalized, 107 deaths (+33 cases)

Southampton: 1,791 cases, 46 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+10 cases)

Suffolk: 6,489 cases, 346 hospitalized, 120 deaths (+46 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death)

Virginia Beach: 28,796 cases, 1,199 hospitalized, 243 deaths (+188 cases, 13 hospitalized, 4 deaths)

Williamsburg: 493 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths +(11 cases)

York: 2,809 cases, 48 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+19 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 708 cases Saturday, which is 22% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

708 new cases

9 new deaths

+44 (640 total), trending down but still high

Test positivity: 16.5%, trending back down overall but still high

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,991 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.