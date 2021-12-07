Virginia COVID-19 Dec. 7 Update: Over 2,200 new cases, more than 1,100 currently hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,242 new cases Tuesday with the current positivity rate at 7.4%

As of Tuesday, Dec. 7, Virginia has had an overall number of 985,296 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 725,122 have been confirmed by testing. 260,174 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

The U.S. as a whole has 60% of people fully vaccinated, compared to 65.7%. in Virginia, per CDC data.

Health officials across the world are monitoring the new omicron COVID variant, which could spread more rapidly than previous versions of the virus. At this point, health experts are still examining in the variant and are warning against overreaction. There’s no indication at this time that this variant causes more severe disease or can get by current vaccines.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

State metrics

New cases +2,242 (985,296 total)

(985,296 total) Deaths (14,798 total)

Current hospitalizations ( 1,131 total currently )

) Test positivity: 7.4% , rising slightly

, rising slightly Vaccine doses administered: 13,043,113

Percent of population with at least one dose: 74.9% (6,392,251)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 86.5%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 65.7% (5,607,448)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 77%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,431,573

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local Cases

Accomack: 4,260 cases, 328 hospitalized, 81 deaths (+11 cases)

Chesapeake: 30,150 cases, 1337 hospitalized, 373 deaths (+69 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 1,689 cases, 75 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+3 cases, -1 death)

Gloucester: 4,065 cases, 92 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+9 cases)

Hampton: 15,676 cases, 712 hospitalized, 249 deaths (+39 cases)

Isle of Wight: 4,676 cases, 228 hospitalized, 92 deaths (+13 cases, -1 hospitalized)

James City County: 7,563 cases, 265 hospitalized, 98 deaths (+23 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 932 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 21,426 cases, 801 hospitalized, 306 deaths (+27 cases, -2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 25,403 cases, 1,374 hospitalized, 359 deaths (+41 cases)

Northampton: 1,197 cases, 105 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 1,408 cases, 38 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+9 cases)

Portsmouth: 13,117 cases, 935 hospitalized, 250 deaths (+16 cases)

Southampton: 2,475 cases, 89 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+3 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 11,364 cases, 732 hospitalized, 249 deaths (+18 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 52,138 cases, 2,686 hospitalized, 576 deaths (+104 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 1,233 cases, 39 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 5,802 cases, 136 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized)