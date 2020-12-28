Virginia COVID-19 Dec. 28 update: Nearly 2,600 new cases, current hospitalization rises to over 2,500, positivity rate up to 12.3%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has reported 2,599 new COVID-19 cases for Monday.

As of Monday morning, December 28, Virginia has an overall number of 336,175 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 284,344 have been confirmed by testing. 51,831 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +2,599 , 336,175 total)

, 336,175 total) New deaths ( +7, 4,854 total), trending up

4,854 total), Current hospitalizations ( +57 patients , 2,563 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, 2,563 total), , Testing (12.3% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall,

Vaccines: 38,172 doses administered

Vaccines are in the process of being administered. Health care workers (and some EMS and firefighters so far) are first in line, and long-term care facilities (nursing homes) will start getting doses this week in partnership with CVS. After those groups are vaccinated, older Americans are set to be next in line. Virginia launched an addition for vaccination data to their COVID-19 dashboard last Wednesday. So far, 38,172 doses of vaccine have been distributed statewide.

Currently, the VDH said COVID-19 vaccines require two doses given three or four weeks apart. Both doses are needed to prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus. They said information entered into the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS) will allow providers to know when to give the second dose and which type of vaccine to give a patient.

Local Cases

Accomack: 1,665 cases, 122 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 9,043 cases, 602 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+54 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 665 cases, 35 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 806 cases, 28 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 4,156 cases, 194 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+21 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 1,471 cases, 77 hospitalized, 29 deaths ( +17 cases)

James City County: 1,742 cases, 95 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+24 cases)

Mathews: 298 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 death (+5 cases)

Newport News: 5,673 cases, 200 hospitalized, 66 deaths (+87 cases)

Norfolk: 8,448 cases, 550 hospitalized, 105 deaths (+28 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 437 cases, 54 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+4 cases)

Poquoson: 304 cases, 15 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+5 cases)

Portsmouth: 4,337 cases, 422 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+42 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,131 cases, 35 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 3,869 cases, 229 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+28 cases)

Virginia Beach: 15,864 cases, 706 hospitalized, 141 deaths (+197 cases)

Williamsburg: 352 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (No changes)

York: 1,397 cases, 36 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+25 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 551 cases Sunday, which is 21% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

551 new cases

1 new death

11 new residents hospitalized (670 total), trending up

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,563 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.