Virginia COVID-19 Dec. 27 update: Nearly 4,000 new cases statewide, Hampton Roads sees almost 800 additional cases, current hospitalization near 2,500

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has reported 3,999 more new COVID-19 cases since Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, December 27, Virginia has an overall number of 333,576 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 282,407 have been confirmed by testing. 51,169 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +3,999 , 323,915 total)

, 323,915 total) New deaths ( +14, 4,854 total), trending up

4,854 total), Current hospitalizations ( +84 patients , 2,495 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, 2,495 total), , Testing (12.2% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall,

Vaccines: 38,173 doses administered

The Virginia Department of Health reported is back to reporting up to around 4,000 new cases a day. On Saturday, cases went down after a record-breaking stretch of high daily increases this week.

Vaccines are in the process of being administered. Health care workers (and some EMS and firefighters so far) are first in line, and long-term care facilities (nursing homes) will start getting doses next week in partnership with CVS. After those groups are vaccinated, older Americans are set to be next in line. Virginia launched an addition for vaccination data to their COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday. So far, 38,172 doses of vaccine have been distributed statewide.

Currently, the VDH said COVID-19 vaccines require two doses given three or four weeks apart. Both doses are needed to prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus. They said information entered into the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS) will allow providers to know when to give the second dose and which type of vaccine to give a patient.

Here the latest updates for local cases:

Accomack: 1,657 cases, 121 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+24 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 8,989 cases, 599 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+101 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 664 cases, 35 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 805 cases, 28 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 4,135 cases, 193 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 1,454 cases, 77 hospitalized, 29 deaths ( +21 cases, +2 hospitalized)

James City County: 1,718 cases, 95 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+10 cases)

Mathews: 293 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 death (no changes)

Newport News: 5,586 cases, 200 hospitalized, 66 deaths (+41 cases)

Norfolk: 8,420 cases, 547 hospitalized, 104 deaths (+98 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 433 cases, 54 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+10 cases)

Poquoson: 299 cases, 15 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 4,295 cases, 420 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+102 cases, +8 death)

Southampton: 1,127 cases, 35 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+11 cases)

Suffolk: 3,841 cases, 229 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+57 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 15,667 cases, 706 hospitalized, 141 deaths (+275 cases)

Williamsburg: 352 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 case)

York: 1,372 cases, 36 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+4 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 778 cases Sunday, which is 19% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

778 new cases

8 new deaths

11 currently hospitalized (670 total), trending up

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,495 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.