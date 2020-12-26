Virginia COVID-19 Dec. 26 update: New cases in Virginia drop after record-breaking stretch, 7-day positivity rate rises to 12.1%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has reported 1,584 more new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

As of Saturday morning, December 26, Virginia has an overall number of 329,577 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 279,153 have been confirmed by testing. 50,424 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,584 , 323,915 total)

, 323,915 total) Case incidence rate: 44.1 per 100K, trending up overall

New deaths ( +20 , 4,840 total), trending up

, 4,840 total), Current hospitalizations ( +14 patients , 2,454 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, 2,454 total), , Testing (12.1% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall,

Vaccines: 43,043 doses administered, 227,425 doses

The Virginia Department of Health reported low numbers Friday after days of seeing New COVID-119 cases over 4,000 a day.

Vaccines are in the process of being administered. Health care workers (and some EMS and firefighters so far) are first in line, and long-term care facilities (nursing homes) will start getting doses next week in partnership with CVS. After those groups are vaccinated, older Americans are set to be next in line. Virginia launched an addition for vaccination data to their COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday. So far, 31,491 doses of vaccine have been distributed statewide.

Currently, the VDH said COVID-19 vaccines require two doses given three or four weeks apart. Both doses are needed to prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus. They said information entered into the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS) will allow providers to know when to give the second dose and which type of vaccine to give a patient.

Hampton Roads is continuing to see record levels of new cases and hospitalizations, and about 11.5% of tests are coming back positive.

Here the latest updates for local cases:

Accomack: 1,633 cases, 120 hospitalized, 25 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 8,888 cases, 596 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+25 cases)

Franklin: 659 cases, 34 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 803 cases, 28 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 4,123 cases, 192 hospitalized, 43 deaths (no change)

Isle of Wight: 1,433 cases, 75 hospitalized, 29 deaths ( +3 cases)

James City County: 1,708 cases, 95 hospitalized, 27 deaths ( +4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 293 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 death (+2 cases)

Newport News: 5,545 cases, 200 hospitalized, 66 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 8,322 cases, 545 hospitalized, 104 deaths (+47 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 423 cases, 54 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+5 cases)

Poquoson: 296 cases, 15 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 4,193 cases, 412 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+11 cases, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,116 cases, 35 hospitalized, 42 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 3,784 cases, 227 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+3 cases)

Virginia Beach: 15,392 cases, 706 hospitalized, 141 deaths (+24 cases)

Williamsburg: 350 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)

York: 1,368 cases, 36 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+1 case)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 137 cases Saturday, which is 8% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

137 new cases

2 new deaths

3 currently hospitalized (659 total), trending up

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,454 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.