Virginia COVID-19 Dec. 19 update: 3,584 new cases, 45 new deaths, over 2,400 currently hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has reported 3,584 more new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

As of Saturday morning, December 19, Virginia has an overall number of 302,972 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 259,635 have been confirmed by testing. 43,337 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers for Virginia:

New cases: ( +3,584 , 278,615 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, 278,615 total), , New deaths ( +45 , 4,409 total), steady overall, but trending up recently (30 per day)

, 4,409 total), Current hospitalizations ( +140 patients, 2,429 total), trending up overall , at record levels

patients, 2,429 total), , Testing (11.4% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia’s testing average down by several thousand tests recently around holiday but up again, 25,000 per day on average

This all comes as VDH reported Friday that it would receive 100,000 fewer doses that originally planned in December under the federal Operation Ward Speed initiative.

There’s been little explanation as to why states will receive fewer doses, but Pfizer said Thursday it wasn’t facing production issues.

“We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses,” a statement from the company read.

This comes as the United States continues to break death reporting records. 2,751 new deaths were reported nationwide on Friday.

Our daily update is published. States reported 2.1 million tests, 229k cases, and 2,751 deaths. There are a record 114,751 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/OxJ6NWeZ7T — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 19, 2020

Local cases

Accomack: 1,564 cases, 115 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+11 cases, +2 deaths)

Chesapeake: 8270 cases, 584 hospitalized, 94 deaths (+102 cases, +3 hospitalized,+2 deaths)

Franklin: 624 cases, 32 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 714 cases, 25 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+12 cases)

Hampton: 3,742 cases, 185 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+64 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 1,300 cases, 69 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 1,531 cases, 92 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+29 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Mathews: 258 cases, 14 hospitalized, 2 death (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 5,083 cases, 187 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+87 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 7,723 cases, 530 hospitalized, 101 deaths (+39 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Northampton: 392 cases, 53 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+8 cases)

Poquoson: 267 cases, 15 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+6 cases)

Portsmouth: 3,826 cases, 403 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+66 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,081 cases, 34 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+7 cases)

Suffolk: 3,423 cases, 215 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+44 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 13,992 cases, 676 hospitalized, 132 deaths (+152 cases, +9 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 344 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case)

York: 1,241 cases, 32 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+28 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 676 cases Saturday, which is 18% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

675 new cases, record and trending up

7 new deaths, trending up

41 currently hospitalized (656 total), trending up

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,429 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.