Virginia COVID-19 Dec. 13 update: Over 3,200 new cases statewide, nearly 850 in Hampton Roads as local numbers make up 25% of daily increase

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has reported 3,294 more new COVID-19 cases since Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, December 13, Virginia has an overall number of 281,909 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 243,919 have been confirmed by testing. 37,990 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

The recent record metrics led to Gov. Northam on Thursday announcing new coronavirus restrictions through January, including limiting gatherings to 10 people and a “modified stay-at-home order” from midnight to 5 a.m. each day. Northam said Virginia’s numbers are bad, but the commonwealth is still doing better compared to most other states.

Statewide numbers for Virginia:

New cases: (+3,294, 278,615 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, Case incidence rate: 45.4 per 100K, trending up overall, at record levels

New deaths ( + 41, 4,411 total), steady overall, but trending up recently (30 per day)

41, 4,411 total), Current hospitalizations ( +47 patients, 2,154 total), trending up overall , at record levels

patients, 2,154 total), , Testing (10.8% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia’s testing average down by several thousand tests recently around holiday but up again, 25,000 per day on average

Local cases

Accomack: 1,494 cases, 112 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+8 cases)

Chesapeake: 7,540 cases, 566 hospitalized, 88 deaths (+192 cases)

Franklin: 598 cases, 30 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 623 cases, 22 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+10 cases, +8 hospitalized)

Hampton: 3,365 cases, 159 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+67 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 1,190 cases, 62 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hopitalized)

James City County: 1,348 cases, 80 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+22 cases)

Mathews: 198 cases, 13 hospitalized, 1 death (+1 case)

Newport News: 4,608 cases, 173 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+159 cases)

Norfolk: 7,368 cases, 509 hospitalized, 99 deaths (+37 cases)

Northampton: 374 cases, 52 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+4 cases)

Poquoson: 230 cases, 12 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 3,593 cases, 383 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+47 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,044 cases, 34 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 3,211 cases, 197 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+56 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 13,063 cases, 606 hospitalized, 125 deaths (+198 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 325 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 1,069 cases, 32 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+20 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 651 cases Sunday, which is 25% of the daily increase statewide. This is a big leap compared to Saturday’s 15%. Hampton Roads not only surpassed yesterday’s daily increase, but also added nearly 200 more cases.

Key local metrics

846 new cases, trending up overall

0 new deaths, trending up overall

18 new hospitalizations (465 total), trending up overall

Percent of positive tests: 10.55%, trending up overall

Virginia Beach leads with 198 new cases.

Newport News saw a big increase with 159 new cases reported Sunday

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,154 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.