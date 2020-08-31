Virginia COVID-19 August 31 update: 847 new cases reported statewide with 11 additional deaths, Hampton Roads cases trending down

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 847 additional cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Monday morning, August 31, Virginia has an overall number of 120,594 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 842 cases reported from Sunday, 820 have been confirmed by testing. Another 27 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads:

Accomack 1,145 cases, 88 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 3,801 cases, 322 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+23 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 298 cases, 8 hospitalized, 6 deaths

Gloucester: 201 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Hampton: 1,554 cases, 54 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+12 case)

Isle of Wight: 552 cases, 25 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+6 cases)

James City County: 743 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+8 case)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,317 cases, 89 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+17 cases)

Norfolk: 4,394 cases, 285 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+33 cases)

Northampton: 304 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 67 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Portsmouth: 2,213 cases, 175 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+3 hospitalized)

Southampton: 351 cases, 15 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+7 cases)

Suffolk: 1,635 cases, 113 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 6,028 cases, 321 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+43 cases)

Williamsburg: 155 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

York: 461 cases, 15 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+7 cases, +1 death)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 163 cases Saturday which is 19% of the daily increase statewide.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission tracks the cases daily on their website as well, with charts of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations.

Virginia Beach reported a significant number of new cases from Sunday with 43 new people testing positive for the virus.

The current 7-day positivity rate is at 7.4% with 1.6 million tests administered in the Commonwealth since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,082 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

For more data on coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

Latest Posts