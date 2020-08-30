Virginia COVID-19 August 30 update: Over 900 new cases reported statewide with high numbers in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 938 additional cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, August 30, Virginia has an overall number of 119,747 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 938 cases reported from Saturday, 891 have been confirmed by testing. Another 47 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads:

Accomack 1,143 cases, 88 hospitalized, 19 deaths

Chesapeake: 3,778 cases, 319 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+42 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 298 cases, 8 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 201 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Hampton: 1,542 cases, 54 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+13 case)

Isle of Wight: 546 cases, 25 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+8 cases)

James City County: 735 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+1 case)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,300 cases, 89 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+27 cases)

Norfolk: 4,361 cases, 285 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+27 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 304 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 67 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 2,213 cases, 172 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+25 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 344 cases, 15 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 1,631 cases, 113 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+11 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 5,985 cases, 321 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+37 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 154 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

York: 454 cases, 15 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+3 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 204 cases Saturday which is 21% of the daily increase statewide.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission tracks the cases daily on their website as well, with charts of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations.

For more data on coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

Latest Posts