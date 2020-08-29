Virginia COVID-19 August 29 update: Over 1,200 new cases with 18 additional deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,217 additional cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, August 29, Virginia has an overall number of 118,809 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1,217 cases reported from Friday, 1,177 have been confirmed by testing. Another 40 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

The current 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%. Virginia residents between 20 and 29 years old have had the highest number of cases with 23,549 currently testing positive for the virus.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads:

Accomack 1,143 cases, 88 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 3,736 cases, 316 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+51 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 294 cases, 8 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+11 cases)

Gloucester: 201 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 1,529 cases, 54 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+10 case)

Isle of Wight: 538 cases, 25 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+19 cases)

James City County: 734 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+8 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,273 cases, 89 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+57 cases, +3 deaths)

Norfolk: 4,334 cases, 283 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+6 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 304 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 64 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,198 cases, 173 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 342 cases, 15 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 1,620 cases, 113 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+17 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 5,948 cases, 320 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+42 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 153 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+5 cases)

York: 451 cases, 15 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+7 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 254 cases Saturday which is 20% of the daily increase statewide.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission tracks the cases daily on their website as well, with charts of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,101 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

For more data on coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

