Virginia COVID-19 August 24 update: Over 3K new cases, positivity rate climbs to 9.7%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting over 3,000 new cases along with 18 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, August 24, Virginia has had an overall number of 744,187 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 569,469 have been confirmed by testing. 174,718 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

State metrics

New cases ( +3,027 , 744,187 total), 2,322 per day on average and rising

, 744,187 total), 2,322 per day on average and rising New deaths (+18 since Monday, August 24, 11,693 total ), 7 per day on average, still steady overall but up slightly recently

), 7 per day on average, still steady overall but up slightly recently Current hospitalizations (+89 patients, 1,453 total currently), now about 6 times as high as this time last month

Test positivity: 9.7%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,824,373, daily vaccinations up slightly recently

Percent of population with at least one dose: 63.2% (5,393,325 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 75.2%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 55.9% (4,772,065 people overall)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 67.0%

To view how the commonwealth is faring compared to other states, click here.

Nearly all cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows. You can view data on demographics, cases by vaccination status and vaccine data on VDH’s website.

On Monday, VDH officials updated their case rates by vaccination status dashboard. The new dashboard will allow health officials and residents to compare the rate of persons with COVID-19 who are fully, partially, and not vaccinated.

According to VDH, 252,938 people in Virginia developed COVID-19 symptoms or tested positive between January 17 and August 14 of this year.

Health officials added that “almost all” of these people were unvaccinated. Of the 4.7 million Virginians who have been fully vaccinated at the same time, only 10,712 infections were reported. VDH officials say unvaccinated people in Virginia developed COVID-19 at a rate 12.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people.

Local cases

Cases are rising across the area, but Virginia Beach (40 per 100k) and Newport News (46.5 cases per 100k) are seeing the highest virus levels per capita.

Accomack: 3,223 cases, 242 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+11 cases)

Chesapeake: 23,738 cases, 1,118 hospitalized, 312 deaths (+135 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,240 cases, 58 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+8 cases)

Gloucester: 2,742 cases, 72 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+30 cases)

Hampton: 12,086 cases, 524 hospitalized, 185 deaths (+85 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,544 cases, 167 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+58 cases, -1 hospitalized)

James City County: 5,323 cases, 203 hospitalized, 76 deaths +(24 cases)

Mathews: 678 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+11 cases)

Newport News: 16,411 cases, 625 hospitalized, 246 deaths (+112 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 20,058 cases, 1,190 hospitalized, 282 deaths (+103 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 868 cases, 85 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 985 cases, 29 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+6 cases)

Portsmouth:10,170 cases, 744 hospitalized, 209 deaths (+50 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,061 cases, 64 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 8,957 cases, 530 hospitalized, 197 deaths (+60 cases, +6 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 40,981 cases, 2,027 hospitalized, 427 deaths (+275 cases, +9 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 868 cases, 33 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case)

York: 4,290 cases, 105 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+16 cases)