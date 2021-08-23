Virginia COVID-19 August 23 update: Nearly 2K new cases, positivity rate at 9.7%, over 1,300 currently hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting nearly 2,000 new cases along with 28 new death related to COVID-19 Monday.

As of Monday morning, August 23, Virginia has had an overall number of,734,079 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 567,307 have been confirmed by testing. 173,853 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,975 , 734,079 total), 2,322 per day on average and rising

, 734,079 total), 2,322 per day on average and rising New deaths (+28 since Friday, August 20, 11,675 total ), 7 per day on average, still steady overall but up slightly recently

), 7 per day on average, still steady overall but up slightly recently Current hospitalizations (+99 patients, 1,364 total currently), now about 6 times as high as this time last month

Test positivity: 9.7%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,808,687, daily vaccinations up slightly recently

Percent of population with at least one dose: 63.1% (5,384,516 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 75.1%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 55.8% (4,764,188 people overall)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 66.9%

Virginia is still doing relatively well compared to most other states. To view how the commonwealth is faring compared to other states, click here.

Nearly all cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows. You can view data on demographics, cases by vaccination status and vaccine data on VDH’s website.

On Monday, VDH officials updated their case rates by vaccination status dashboard. The new dashboard will allow health officials and residents to compare the rate of persons with COVID-19 who are fully, partially, and not vaccinated.

According to VDH, 252,938 people in Virginia developed COVID-19 symptoms or tested positive between January 17 and August 14 of this year.

Health officials added that “almost all” of these people were unvaccinated. Of the 4.7 million Virginians who have been fully vaccinated at the same time, only 10,712 infections were reported. VDH officials say unvaccinated people in Virginia developed COVID-19 at a rate 12.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people.

Local cases

Cases are rising across the area, but Virginia Beach (40 per 100k) and Newport News (46.5 cases per 100k) are seeing the highest virus levels per capita.

Accomack: 3,212 cases, 242 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+62 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 23,603 cases, 1,112 hospitalized, 312 deaths (+260 cases, +8 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,232 cases, 58 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 2,712 cases, 72 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+48 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 12,001 cases, 519 hospitalized, 185 deaths (+135 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,486 cases, 168 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+38 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 5,299 cases, 203 hospitalized, 76 deaths +(74 cases, +5 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Mathews: 667 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 16,299 cases, 620 hospitalized, 245 deaths (+214 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 19,955 cases, 1,188 hospitalized, 282 deaths (+210 cases, +11 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 865 cases, 85 hospitalized, 37 deaths (1+5 cases)

Poquoson: 979 cases, 29 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+8 cases)

Portsmouth:10,120 cases, 741 hospitalized, 209 deaths (+95 cases, +5 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 2,057 cases, 64 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+6 case, -3 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 8,897 cases, 524 hospitalized, 196 deaths (+108 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 40,706 cases, 2018 hospitalized, 427 deaths (+686 cases, +26 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 867 cases, 33 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 4,274 cases, 105 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+56 cases, +1 hospitalized)