Virginia COVID-19 August 23 update: 24 additional deaths reported statewide with almost 900 new cases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 894 additional cases of COVID-19 and 24 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, August 23, Virginia has an overall number of 112,966 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 894 cases reported from Saturday, 844 have been confirmed by testing. Another 50 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing. The percent positivity rate held steady at 6.5 percent.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,135 cases, 88 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 3,523 cases, 293 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+61 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Franklin: 260 cases, 8 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+5 cases)

Gloucester: 186 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (-1 case)

Hampton: 1,454 cases, 53 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+17 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 478 cases, 22 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+5 cases)

James City County: 701 cases, 60 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+7 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 2,130 cases, 85 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+19 cases, +2 hsopitalized)

Norfolk: 4,119 cases, 256 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+45 cases, +1 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Northampton: 303 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths (no increases)

Poquoson: 56 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 2,086 cases, 159 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+1 case)

Southampton: 329 cases, 15 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 1,536 cases, 112 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+15 cases, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 5,693 cases, 307 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+70 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 144 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 427 cases, 14 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 258 cases Saturday which is almost 29% of the daily increase statewide.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission tracks the cases daily on their website as well, with charts of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. Here’s a chart of new cases in each locality:

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,155 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

On Thursday, Chesapeake Health Director Dr. Nancy Welch said Hampton Roads’ metrics are improving, but says we can do better.

“We had a flattened curve then we opened up, and our rates increased. Then restrictions were brought back, and our rates decreased … “My goal is that, we as a community, keep a downward trend without having restrictions imposed on us.”

“We are still having the bar crowd at night,” Welch said. “It’s hard to manage that because the owners of the restaurants are reluctant to require some of the masks and some of the distancing.”

For more data on coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

