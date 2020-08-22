Virginia COVID-19 August 22 update: Over 1,200 cases reported statewide, Hampton Roads makes up a quarter of daily increase

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,212 additional cases of COVID-19 and 7 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, August 22, Virginia has an overall number of 112,072 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1,212 cases reported from Friday, 1,091 have been confirmed by testing. Another 121 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,135 cases, 87 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 3,462 cases, 287 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+50 cases, +10 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 255 cases, 8 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+15 cases)

Gloucester: 187 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+3 cases)

Hampton: 1,437 cases, 53 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+20 cases)

Isle of Wight: 473 cases, 22 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+10 cases)

James City County: 694 cases, 60 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+27 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 2,111 cases, 85 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+39 cases, +2 hsopitalized)

Norfolk: 4,119 cases, 255 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+45 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Northampton: 303 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths (no increases)

Poquoson: 53 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Portsmouth: 2,085 cases, 159 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+28 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Southampton: 326 cases, 15 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+6 cases)

Suffolk: 1,521 cases, 112 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+18 cases)

Virginia Beach: 5,623 cases, 306 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+45 cases, +8 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 141 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+no increases)

York: 423 cases, 14 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+4 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 312 cases Saturday which is 25% of the daily increase statewide.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission tracks the cases daily on their website as well, with charts of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. Here’s a chart of new cases in each locality:

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,154 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

On Thursday, Chesapeake Health Director Dr. Nancy Welch said Hampton Roads’ metrics are improving, but says we can do better.

“We had a flattened curve then we opened up, and our rates increased. Then restrictions were brought back, and our rates decreased … “My goal is that, we as a community, keep a downward trend without having restrictions imposed on us.”

“We are still having the bar crowd at night,” Welch said. “It’s hard to manage that because the owners of the restaurants are reluctant to require some of the masks and some of the distancing.”

For more data on coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

