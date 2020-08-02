Virginia COVID-19 August 2 update: Hampton Roads makes up nearly half of daily increase, Virginia Beach numbers keep rising

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 913 additional cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, August 2, Virginia has an overall number of 91,782 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 981 cases reported from Saturday, 957 have been confirmed by testing. Another 24 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack 1,079 cases, 78 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 2,538 cases, 206 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+76 cases +2 hospitalized, +)

Franklin: 126 cases, 7 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+6 case)

Gloucester: 145 cases, 12 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 1,048 cases, 49 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+39 cases)

Isle of Wight: 338 cases, 20 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+7 cases)

James City County: 549 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+8 cases)

Mathews: 14 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 1,639 cases, 74 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+50 cases)

Norfolk: 3,210 cases, 172 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+25 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 292 cases, 45 hospitalized, 28 deaths

Poquoson: 36 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Portsmouth: 1,539 cases, 125 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+47 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 238 cases, 12 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 1,092 cases, 93 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+33 cases)

Virginia Beach: 4,299 cases, 202 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+121 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 111 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 310 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+2 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region made up 423 of the 982 cases reported statewide, just above 43% of the daily increase.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission tracks the cases daily on their website as well, with charts of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. Here’s a chart of new cases in each locality:

Most new cases in Norfolk and Virginia Beach in particular are coming from people ages 20-29. In comparison, Chesapeake is seeing about the same levels for 30-39 as 20-29.

Deaths are reported on a lag compared to the day a COVID-19 patient actually died. The “deaths by day of death” graph shows that deaths are mostly down overall, but have trended up recently. Deaths in the gray areas may not be reported yet.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,172 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

This article will be updated. For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.

