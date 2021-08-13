Virginia August 13 COVID-19 update: 2,270 new cases; 1,029 people hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are down slightly from yesterday with 2,270 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Virginia is reporting a 7-day moving average of 1,880 cases per day, which is eight times higher than it was at the start of July.

1,029 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19, which is up 58 people from yesterday. Data shows that 25% of patients hospitalized are in the ICU.

The last time Virginia reported more than 1,000 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 was at the end of April.

Overall, the state has reported 717,826 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 7.7%.

To put that number in perspective, only 2.3% of tests were coming back positive one month ago.

16 new COVID-19 deaths were also reported Friday, and the commonwealth has recorded a total of 11,599 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. While Friday’s increase in reported deaths is the highest one-day increase since May, Virginia’s average of deaths reported per day (6) still remains steady overall.

Locally, six cities in the Hampton Roads region have announced they will conduct weekly COVID-19 testing for municipal employees who aren’t fully vaccinated. In addition, several local colleges and universities have announced their masking and vaccination policies for the fall semester.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 2,270 (717,826 total ), 1,880 reported per day on average and climbing

2,270 ), 1,880 reported per day on average and climbing New deaths: +16 ( 11,599 total ), average of 6 per day (still steady)

), average of 6 per day (still steady) Current hospitalizations: +58 patients (1,029 currently)

Percent of positive tests: 7.7%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,311,533 percent of population with at least one dose: 59.4% (5,061,829) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 71.3% percent of population fully vaccinated: 53.4% (4,560,561) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 64.5%



Local Cases:

Accomack: 3,047 cases, 228 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+15 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 22,732 cases, 1,085 hospitalized, 311 deaths (+108 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,195 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths ( case)

Gloucester: 2,573 cases, 71 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+11 cases)

Hampton: 11,538 cases, 500 hospitalized, 184 deaths (+68 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,407 cases, 162 hospitalized, 70 deaths ( +17 cases)

James City County: 5,018 cases, 192 hospitalized, 73 deaths ( +20 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 642 cases, 24 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+3 cases)

Newport News: 15,504 cases, 586 hospitalized, 244 deaths ( cases, hospitalized)

Norfolk: 19,186 cases, 1,128 hospitalized, 278 deaths ( +119 cases, +9 hospitalized)

Northampton: 830 cases, 85 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 952 cases, 29 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 9,741 cases, 721 hospitalized, 206 deaths ( 31 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,027 cases, 61 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+3 cases, hospitalized, death )

Suffolk: 8,584 cases, 513 hospitalized, 195 deaths (+43 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 38,946 cases, 1,890 hospitalized, 425 deaths (+163 cases, +6 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 835 cases, 32 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+7 cases )

York: 4,108 cases, 104 hospitalized, 60 deaths ( +17 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Local Test Positivity Rate: 12.34% on average

Chesapeake – 11.2%

Eastern Shore – 10.8%

Hampton – 14.2%

Norfolk – 12.4%

Peninsula – 13.2%

Portsmouth – 13.7%

Virginia Beach – 11%

Western Tidewater – 12.2%