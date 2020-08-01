Virginia COVID-19 August 1 update: 41 new deaths reported statewide, Virginia Beach sees over 120 new cases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 913 additional cases of COVID-19 and 41 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, August 1, Virginia has an overall number of 90,801 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 913 cases reported from Friday, 866 have been confirmed by testing. Another 47 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack 1,077 cases, 78 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 2,462 cases, 204 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+12 cases +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 120 cases, 7 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 143 cases, 12 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 1,009 cases, 49 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+2 cases)

Isle of Wight: 331 cases, 20 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+6 cases)

James City County: 541 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 13 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 1,589 cases, 74 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+16 cases)

Norfolk: 3,185 cases, 170 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+5 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 292 cases, 45 hospitalized, 28 deaths

Poquoson: 36 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 1,492 cases, 124 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+30 cases, +2 cases, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 236 cases, 12 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 1,059 cases, 93 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+25 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 4,178 cases, 201 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+123 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 109 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 308 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+7 cases)

Overall, the Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported 241 new cases.

Most new cases in Norfolk and Virginia Beach in particular are coming from people ages 20-29. In comparison, Chesapeake is seeing about the same levels for 30-39 as 20-29.

Deaths are reported on a lag compared to the day a COVID-19 patient actually died. The “deaths by day of death” graph shows that deaths are mostly down overall, but have trended up recently. Deaths in the gray areas may not be reported yet.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission tracks the cases daily on their website as well, with charts of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. Here’s a chart of new cases in each locality:

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,256 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

This article will be updated. For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.

