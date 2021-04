Virginia COVID-19 April 26 update: 719 new cases, positivity rate at 5.4%, nearly 2.5 million fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 719 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a big decrease in new cases compared to Sunday’s 884 daily increase.

The state’s positivity also went down to 5.4%, however, COVID-19 related deaths reported an additional 15 more to an overall 10,706 COVID-19 deaths in the state since the beginning of the outbreak.

State Metrics

New Cases (+719, 654,929 total)

New Deaths (+15, 10,706 total)

Current Hospitalizations (974 Currently)

Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 5,911,691) (74,315 Average doses administered per day ) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 42.9%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 28.7%)

Current hospitalization is down in Virginia with 974 patients currently in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,789 cases, 203 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 20,508 cases, 962 hospitalized, 289 deaths (+26 cases, +1 Hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,126 cases, 56 hospitalized, 32 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,167 cases, 59 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+3 cases)

Hampton: 10,173 cases, 353 hospitalized, 171 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,091 cases, 143 hospitalized, 66 deaths (+5 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 4,512 cases, 144 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+5 cases)

Mathews: 593 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 13,630 cases, 412 hospitalized, 222 deaths (+8 cases)

Norfolk: 17,215 cases, 955 hospitalized, 252 deaths (+19 cases, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 790 cases, 78 hospitalized, 35 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 870 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 8,810 cases, 653 hospitalized, 187 deaths (+10 cases)

Southampton: 1,959 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 7,770 cases, 434 hospitalized, 185 deaths (+5 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 35,116 cases, 1,553 hospitalized, 383 deaths (+47 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 757 cases, 27 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

York: 3,654 cases, 66 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+7 cases)

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.