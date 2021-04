Virginia COVID-19 April 13 update: Over 2K new cases, over 1K currently hospitalized, postivitiy rate at 6.1%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,048 new cases along with 20 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 6.1%.

As of Tuesday morning, April 13, Virginia has an overall number of 638,910 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 497,840 have been confirmed by testing. 141,070 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+2,048, 638,910 total)

New deaths ( +20, 10,50 total)

10,50 total) Current hospitalizations ( +87 patients , 1,070 total)

, 1,070 total) Testing ( 6.1% 7-day average of positive tests )

) Doses administered ( 4,826,281 total doses, 72,958 per day on average , 1,853,400 fully vaccinated, 37.0% with at least one dose , 21.7% fully vaccinated

, , Doses distributed (4,999,745 total), 96.5% of doses received have been administered

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,750 cases, 200 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 20,020 cases, 935 hospitalized, 282 deaths (+48 cases, 3 hospitalizations, 1 death)

Franklin: 1090 cases, 54 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+12 cases, -1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Gloucester: 2,133 cases, 58 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+15 cases)

Hampton: 9,893 cases, 340 hospitalized, 165 deaths (+43 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3009 cases, 140 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+10 cases, +3 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,404 cases, 142 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+11 cases)

Mathews: 591 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 13,226 cases, 384 hospitalized, 217 deaths (+66 cases, +2 hospitalized, + 1 death)

Norfolk: 16,764 cases, 925 hospitalized, 240 deaths (+50 cases)

Northampton: 778 cases, 77 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 844 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+4 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,600 cases, 634 hospitalized, 183 deaths (+15 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 1,937 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+7 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 7,622 cases, 427 hospitalized, 179 deaths (+25 cases, +1 hospitalized, -1 death)

Virginia Beach: 34,174 cases, 1,490 hospitalized, 370 deaths (+106 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 731 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 3,565 cases, 62 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+11 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 431 cases Tuesday, which is 21% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

431 new cases

7 new deaths

+17 hospitalized

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,070 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

