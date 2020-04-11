Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force asks hospitals to help identify potential fraud cases

FILE – In this March 28, 2020, file photo, staff work in a ventilator refurbishing assembly line at Bloom Energy in Sunnyvale, Calif. The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted companies large and small to rethink how they do business. Bloom Energy in San Jose, Calif., makes hydrogen fuel cells. But recently, they have been refurbishing old ventilators so hospitals can use them to keep coronavirus patients alive. (Beth LaBerge/KQED via AP, Pool, File)

ROANOKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force has sent letters to the leaders of all major hospital systems across the state, warning them of potentially fraudulent and illegal activity connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The task force is led by U.S. Attorneys Thomas T. Cullen and G. Zachary Terwilliger.

The letters notified hospital leadership of the potential criminal effects of hoarding medical supplies identified as scarce in a March 23 executive order signed by the president.

Officials say some of the identified 15 categories are: N-91 masks, portable ventilators, Chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine HCL, and a variety of other personal protective equipment, such as face masks, surgical masks, gloves, and face shields.

“Our regional health systems and the brave men and women they employ have a unique vantage point from which to detect potentially fraudulent and illegal hoarding activity associated with COVID-19,” said U.S. Attorney Cullen.

“It is imperative that we get these critical materials to the people on the front lines,” said U.S. Attorney Terwilliger.

“Governor Northam and his administration have no tolerance for any kind of fraudulent activity occurring in Virginia related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran.

Brian Moran said this concern comes at a time when the accessibility of specific, life-critical health and medical supplies is imperative to the reduction of COVID-19 cases within Virginia communities.

To find more information about the Virginia Coronavirus Task Force click here.

