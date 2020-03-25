Virginia coronavirus cases jump by 101 in a day, up to 391 total; 9 deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 391 positive coronavirus cases in Virginia on Wednesday, up 101 cases from Tuesday’s figure of 290.

VDH is also reporting 2 new deaths related to the virus, bringing Virginia’s total up to 9. 6 of those deaths have been reported in the Tidewater region (5 in James City County and 1 in Virginia Beach).

The number of hospitalizations also continues to rise, with 59 total hospitalizations compared to 45 on Tuesday. 5,370 tests have been administered across the state in total.

The new figures from VDH come a day after Governor Ralph Northam said Virginians should expect cases to continue to rise, despite new restrictions implemented by the commonwealth, such as the closure of some non-essential businesses and K-12 schools.

“Our numbers … are going to keep going up. Our deaths, unfortunately, are going to keep going up. We have nowhere come close to hitting that peak of the curve,” Northam said Tuesday.

Northam is expected to hold another daily press conference Wednesday at 2 p.m. You can watch live here or WAVY’s Facebook page.

More info from VDH’s website: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

