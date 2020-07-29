Virginia businesses got billions of dollars through a pandemic loan program. Why couldn’t a Gloucester food truck get $7,400?

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The deadline to apply for another round of relief for small businesses is about one week away.

Since April, hundreds of billions of dollars of government-backed loans have been pumped into the economy, meant to help keep people on the payroll.

Earlier this month, the Small Business Administration released the names of businesses and nonprofits that received loans for more than $150,000.

In Virginia, that accounts for about 15 percent of all loans floated through the Paycheck Protection Program.

SBA regional administrator Steve Bulger points to those figures as a sign of success.

“That is a huge amount going to the really small businesses, the mom-and-pops, the sole proprietors,” he said. “That’s who people really wanted that money to get to, and it did.”

Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria concurs, but says data transparency is an issue.

“It’s a little bit hard to look in and see, was this equitably distributed?” she said. “When writing the law, we were very interested that small women, minority and veteran owned businesses had the same opportunities, so we’re still pushing on the SBA to make sure that data is made public.”

Bulger says the data for smaller loans wasn’t made public because it contains sensitive information that could leave owners vulnerable to scams and fraud.

Related: Northam announces $70M grant program for Virginia small businesses in Hampton Roads

As the battle over transparency continues to play out in Washington, 10 On Your Side is digging into what’s been released so far, to see who got the help – and who didn’t.

SBA data shows that more than 80 Hampton Roads businesses borrowed millions of dollars each through the PPP program, including restaurant franchises, hotels and construction companies.

Seeing that frustrated Richard French, the owner of Shore Bites food truck, based in Gloucester.

French’s application for a $7,400 PPP loan was denied.

“When you find out a bigger business that obviously probably should’ve had better financial resources than me, that does sting a little bit,” French said.

After French retired from decades in the Navy and power industry, he and his wife started Shore Bites, investing nearly $100,000 in the business to get it going.

“For the first three, four months, it was basically just learning,” he said. “As we got better and better toward the end of last year, we actually started making money and started to show everything was going the right direction.”

That changed with the start of the new year.

“My wife went down with a blood clot in her lung, it almost took her, so we shut down for that,” French said. “When she recovered, then COVID hit, so it was a double whammy.”

After weeks of waiting to see if his PPP loan application would be approved, French contacted Congressman Rob Wittman, which helped move the process forward.

Still, the result was a denial, based on Shore Bites’ earnings from 2019.

“There were no signs of profitability from the previous year,” French said. “It was a new business, so it never makes money. Putting $100,000 into a business, it’s really hard to make that back in the first year.”

Bulger said that more help could be coming for business owners like French.

“We know a lot of companies are still hurting out there,” he said. “Congress and the administration are working together as we speak, to try and pass new legislation.”

French isn’t depending on that. He’s drawn down on the rainy day fund established when he started the business, and trying out new locations as pandemic restrictions ease.

“If I don’t get it, I’ll be OK,” he said. “I’m not one of those guys who just folds, I’ll figure it out.”

More than $138 billion in PPP loans is still available.

The deadline to apply is August 8.

Interested business owners can visit the SBA’s website for more information.

Latest Posts: