Virginia Beach to provide financial relief to residents impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach officials are providing relief to locals impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to city leaders, $4 million will assist public utility customers and $2 million will provide residential and personal property tax relief. City Council placed the relief programs as part of the fiscal year 2020-21 budget, beginning July 1.

“We recognize that the public health crisis has caused a financial crisis for many individuals and families in our community. This relief effort is about helping people get back on their feet as we emerge from this. It will be money well spent,” Bobby Dyer | Virginia Beach Mayor

Starting July 1, the City Services Bill Pandemic Relief Program will provide financial assistance to qualifying residential customers whose pockets were lightened by the coronavirus.

The Virginia Beach City Services Bill includes charges for solid waste collection, stormwater, sanitary sewer, and water services. The pandemic relief program provides assistance to qualifying applicants based on the services on their monthly bills.

Relief is not guaranteed as it depends on the availability of funding.

Eligibility requirements include…

Applicant must be a Virginia Beach resident with an active City Services account

Applicant must be listed as an account holder on the requested City Services account

Account must have been active from March 2020 or later

Account must have an unpaid balance due from March 2020 or later (prior balances are ineligible)

Applicant has been unemployed, furloughed or laid off in March 2020 or later

Applications can be submitted online at https://vb311.force.com/cspandemicrelief. Due to anticipated program demand, Public Utilities staff cannot provide application status updates. Customers must use the online application portal to submit and check the status of their application. Customers are encouraged to create an account when submitting their application so that they can easily check their application status.

Customers without internet access can call for a mail-in application by phone at 757-385-4160.

For additional program details and requirements, click here.

The Department of Human Services will also start taking applications for the Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Relief Program on July 1 through July 15.

This program provides tax relief for households where an occupant has lost their employment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maximum relief for residential real estate taxes is $500 and $250 for personal property taxes for eligible households.

The amount of relief will be the billed amount, or the benefit maximum, whichever is lower. Each household could potentially receive both benefits for a maximum relief amount of $750.

Only one application may be filed per household. An accepted application does not guarantee any benefit disbursement – applications deemed complete will be selected for review on a lottery basis.

To be eligible for consideration, potential beneficiaries must:

Provide proof of eligibility criteria

Have established Virginia Beach residency as of March 1, 2020

Be unemployed at any time after March 1, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Provide a copy of their 2020 real estate and/or personal property tax bills

Potential beneficiaries may only claim their primary residence for relief – no rental or second properties are eligible.

For more information, click here.

