Virginia Beach to start 1b vaccinations starting Jan. 25

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach says it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to those in Virginia’s 1b vaccination classification starting Monday, Jan. 25.

1b includes frontline essential workers (teachers, grocery store, etc.), anyone age 65 and older, and those individuals age 16-64 years with high-risk medical conditions. Virginia Beach said that these are closed “point of dispensing” (POD) COVID-19 vaccination clinics and not open to the public.

The city says people will have to register ahead of time at www.vbgov.com/vaccinatevb starting on Monday, Jan. 25 (the site is not active until then). Residents cancontact the city’s 311 Citizen Services call center with any questions and for assistance with pre-registration.

Dial “311” within Virginia Beach city limits. Callers from outside the city limits can dial (757) 385-3111 to reach 3​11 Citizen Services.

Virginia Beach has mostly been giving out vaccines to 1a (health care workers, etc.) at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, though some teachers and others have gotten the vaccine as well. 1a is still underway.

“Providing the COVID-19 vaccine to citizens is our top priority. There is high demand for the vaccine and we are taking every measure to safely and effectively distribute it as quickly as possible to aid in the mitigation of COVID-19,” said mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer in a press release.

The city says it will move to other phases when more vaccines are available. Supply is currently limited, with Virginia getting only about 110,000 doses per week.

“While the vaccine brings us steps closer to ending this pandemic, it will still be months before it is widely available to the general public,” said Virginia Beach District Health Director Dr. Demetria M. Lindsay. “Continuing to adhere to COVID-19 prevention practices remains very important as we work our way through the vaccination process.”

Eventually officials hope Virginians in 1c and later will be able to get the vaccine from a local pharmacy, primary care physician, etc. when supply does increase.

