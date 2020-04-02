Virginia Beach teenager used prom and spring break money to shop for elderly neighbors

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.a. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach teen and Kellam High School senior is using her time away from school to provide food care packages for elderly neighbors.

18-year-old Emma Boone was crushed when she learned her last year of high school would be disrupted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. She saved money for months to spend on prom, spring break and graduation.

“I think for especially us seniors … for a lot of us who have been together for 12 years, it’s been difficult,” Boone said.

Boone took her savings, bought groceries and assembled food care package bags for elderly people in her community. One of the people she helped was 80-year-old Nancy Shaedel.

Photo courtesy of Melissa Boone

“She drove up one morning with her mother about a week ago,” Shaedel said

“I got out of the car and I brought one of the care package bags with me,” Boone said. “It’s filled with a carton of eggs, milk and bread and she (Shaedel) was just really grateful because I don’t think she’s been shopping recently.”

A bag full of simple items truly meant the world to Shaedel.

“It renewed my faith in that generation,” she said. “Young people her age don’t have much time for old… I don’t feel old, mind you, but I have to admit that I am. I was very touched.”

She was touched by a moment and a person she calls a shining example for young people everywhere.

“If I had a daughter, I would want her to be like Emma,” she said.

Boone made 30 bags in total and said she plans to continue her efforts in the future.

