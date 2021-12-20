Virginia Beach schools set to vote on optional masks, discuss student-athlete COVID policy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools are set to hold a special school board meeting on Monday night to vote on changes to the district’s COVID-19 protocols.

School leaders will vote on a resolution that could make masks optional in all schools.

Currently, Governor Ralph Northam’s order requires all students to wear a mask while in school. Yet, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin plans to suspend that order when he takes office in January.

Last week, Chesapeake schools voted to approve optional masks, vaccines and testing for students starting in 2022.

Beach schools have been slowly lifting COVID rules. Two weeks ago, the board voted to get rid of quarantine policies for high schoolers. School health leaders report more than 60% of older students in Beach schools are vaccinated.

The school board will also discuss possible changes for student-athletes. Right now, all athletes must be vaccinated or test weekly.

The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. Look for updates on this story on WAVY.com.