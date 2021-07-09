Virginia Beach schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo, 9, looks up to her mom, Dr. Susanna Naggie, as she gets the first of two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during a clinical trial for children at Duke Health in Durham, N.C. In the U.S. and abroad, researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids, to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age. (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Virginia Beach will host a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several local schools.

All of the clinics will vaccinations to students, faculty, staff, and the general public, from July 12-15. Each clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Second dose clinics will be held at the same locations from August 2-5.

The clinics are slated for four school across the city:

Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson (one dose) and Pfizer (two-dose) COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinic. The Pfizer vaccination is available for anyone 12 and older.

Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10