Virginia Beach schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Virginia Beach will host a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several local schools.

All of the clinics will vaccinations to students, faculty, staff, and the general public, from July 12-15. Each clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Second dose clinics will be held at the same locations from August 2-5.

The clinics are slated for four school across the city:

College Park Elementary , 1110 Bennington Road – Monday, July 12

, 1110 Bennington Road – Monday, July 12 Green Run Elementary , 1200 Green Garden Circle – Tuesday, July 13

, 1200 Green Garden Circle – Tuesday, July 13 Birdneck Elementary , 957 S Birdneck Road – Wednesday, July 14

, 957 S Birdneck Road – Wednesday, July 14 Bayside Middle School, 965 Newtown Road – Thursday, July 15

Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson (one dose) and Pfizer (two-dose) COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinic. The Pfizer vaccination is available for anyone 12 and older.

Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.