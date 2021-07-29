Virginia Beach schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Aug. 2-5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Virginia Beach will host a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several local schools.
All of the clinics will vaccinate students, faculty, staff, and the general public, from August 2-5. Each clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
The clinics are slated for four schools across the city:
- College Park Elementary, 1110 Bennington Road – Monday, August 2
- Green Run Elementary, 1200 Green Garden Circle – Tuesday, August 3
- Birdneck Elementary, 957 S Birdneck Road – Wednesday, August 4
- Bayside Middle School, 965 Newtown Road – Thursday, August 5
Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.
Johnson & Johnson (one dose) and Pfizer (two-dose) COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinic. The Pfizer vaccination is available for anyone 12 and older.
Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
