Virginia Beach schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Aug. 2-5

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Virginia Beach will host a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several local schools.

All of the clinics will vaccinate students, faculty, staff, and the general public, from August 2-5. Each clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The clinics are slated for four schools across the city:

Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson (one dose) and Pfizer (two-dose) COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinic. The Pfizer vaccination is available for anyone 12 and older.

Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

