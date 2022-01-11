Virginia Beach School Board to re-evaluate mask mandate at Tuesday meeting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As the omicron variant continues to spread, health experts say masks are needed now more than ever, yet the Virginia Beach School Board will re-evaluate its decision to keep a mask mandate in place at its meeting Tuesday night.

The formal meeting starts at 6 p.m. and comes three weeks after the board declined a motion that would’ve made masks optional. Three board members voted in favor, while eight opposed the measure.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s order still currently requires all students to wear a mask while in school, but Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has said he plans to suspend that order after he takes office on Saturday, Jan. 15.

District leaders plan to give a presentation on the latest COVID-19 data in schools at the meeting.

The Virginia Department of Health reported more than 3,600 new cases and 145 hospitalizations over the weekend in Virginia Beach, and the VBCPS online COVID dashboard reports over 250 new cases as of January 10. It shows First Colonial High School has the highest number of cases in the district right now.

School leaders will also get an update Monday on the suspended quarantine policy for high schoolers. Before the statewide surge in COVID cases, the school epidemiologist said fewer than 1% of those exposed to COVID go on to test positive. This may have changed as the omicron variant, as it more contagious.

WAVY.com will keep you updated on the developments from the school board meeting tonight.

Vaccines continue to be the best defense against serious COVID illness or death. VBCPS and the Virginia Beach Health Department partnered to host two vaccine clinics this week.

Tuesday, there is a vaccine clinic for kids 5-17 at Strawbridge Elementary from 5:30-7:30. There is another clinic Thursday at Woodstock Elementary from 5:30-7:30. Parents must be there for the shot.

​The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is also hosting free COVID-19 testing events 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12 – Friday, Jan. 14 at 4452 Corporation Lane, however no more appointments were available as of Tuesday morning. Testing is by appointment only and will be conducted outside in the parking lot. If there is an inclement weather cancellation, anyone with a confirmed appointment will be notified by email.

PCR testing will be free for all ages. Rapid testing will not be available at this event.

Masks are required, and children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.