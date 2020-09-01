Virginia Beach schedules another COVID-19 testing event for Sept. 3

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is holding a free COVID-19 testing event this Thursday, Sept. 3.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grace River Church, 5045 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach.

Health department staff and Virginia Beach Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will give PCR tests for adults and children over the age of 13.

Those getting tested must come to the event wearing a face covering or mask.

The tests will be available while supplies last. No other medical care will be given. Those with medical emergencies or severe COVID-19 symptoms should seek immediate medical attention and should not wait for Thursday’s testing event.

Volunteers will also give out free masks and sanitizer.

Latest Posts: