Virginia Beach rolls out new financial assistance programs for residents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach city officials shared on Wednesday new programs for those who qualify to help pay for a variety of taxes and other bills accumulated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Expenses such as real estate taxes, personal property taxes, city services bills, and mortgages are included in the new programs. Officials say the financial help is available for small business owners, residents, and arts and cultural non-profit organizations.

Grant Type Application Timeline Purpose (As provided by the City of Virginia Beach) Business Assistance Grants Applications accepted until Sept. 11, 2020 To encourage businesses to continue their operations and help mitigate the negative impacts of the pandemic, these grants are intended to provide immediate financial relief for expenses already incurred by the businesses. Short-Term Mortgage Assistance Applications being accepted starting Aug. 26, 2020 Helps prevent eligible households from the foreclosure of low to moderate-income homeowners who loss their job due to COVID-19. Assistance is provided one time. Payments are made directly to the mortgage company. Does not provide rental assistance. To start the application process, click here. Community Organization Grant Applications will be accepted Sept. 1 to Oct. 1, 2020 Provides grant assistance to qualified 501(c)3 non-profit organizations for immediate financial relief for unforeseen expenses due to the global health emergency. Arts and Cultural Organization Relief Grants Applications will be accepted between Sept. 1 and Nov. 15, 2020 Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until funding has been expended. Provides grant assistance to qualified arts and cultural 501(c)3 non-profit organizations for immediate financial relief for unforeseen expenses due to the global health emergency.

According to city leaders, the money for the programs comes from the federal economic stimulus bill – Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and the City of Virginia Beach.

