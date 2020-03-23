Breaking News
Virginia schools closed through end of academic year
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Virginia Beach reports first coronavirus death

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Health Department has reported its first COVID-19 death.

On Monday, the health department said a male in his 70s died after being hospitalized and testing positive for COVID-19.

The man had underlying health conditions and his cause of death was acute respiratory failure.

The health department is starting a “contact investigation.”

“At this time, it is early in the process to identify the source of transmission,” the health department wrote in a news release.

“It is a sad day in our city after learning a Virginia Beach resident has died of the virus. Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” said Virginia Beach Health Director Dr. Demetria Lindsay. “Elderly individuals and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, including death. These at-risk individuals are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing, and stay at home as much as possible.”

The man’s death in Virginia Beach is the seventh death so far in Virginia from COVID-19. The statewide COVID-19 case tracker reports six deaths so far from coronavirus in the state, but this case won’t be added to the system until noon Tuesday, the health department said.

The man in his 70s was the 18th COVID-19 case in Virginia Beach.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories