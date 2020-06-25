Virginia Beach officials announce additional reopening information

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, city officials announced more reopenings for facilities that offer public services in Virginia Beach.

The reopenings include Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center, Department of Human Services, Planning and Community Development facility, and the Purchasing Office.

With this comes a modified schedule for many of the offices.

The Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center said that although referrals will be conducted by phone, screening for homeless services remains closed to walk-ins.

The remaining services will reopen under the following conditions:

Staff, volunteers, and guests age 10 and older are required to wear face coverings.

Maintaining 6 feet for social distancing.

Increased cleaning and sanitization by providing hand sanitizing stations throughout the building.

July 13 will serve as the starting date for a partial reopening plan allowing services such as laundry, showers, housing support, and one meal for unsheltered adults (ages 18 and older).

These services are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 7-11:30 a.m., and 12:30-3 p.m.; and on Wednesday, 7-11:30 a.m.

The health center is also starting to accept appointments by reservation only on Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Officials say telehealth appointments are also offered when appropriate.

As for the Department of Human Services, the reopening date is planned for Monday, July 6.

All services will be open to the public except for the Behavioral Health & Developmental Services Day programs.

Visitors over the age of 10 should wear face coverings when meeting face-to-face with staff as well as following socials distancing guidelines.

Visitation at group homes, Intermediate Care Facilities, and the Juvenile Detention Center remain suspended until further notice.

Citizens will continue to have the option to use telehealth or other electronic means to access services in most locations. If a face-to-face service is necessary, clients may request an appointment.

Building capacity at facilities will be limited to about 50 percent.

Starting on Monday, July 6, offices will also open up for the Planning & Community Development. The following services will apply as part of their reopening process:

Site plan release/surety posting

Limited DSC comment review meetings

Residential alterations not exceeding 500 square feet

Residential interior alterations

Commercial interior alterations less than 2,500 square feet for Use Groups B, M, S, and F.

Appointments will be scheduled in one-hour increments. To schedule an appointment please call (757) 385-4621.

Staff continues to encourage submittals be dropped off in the building vestibule drop box or online.

Lastly, the Purchasing Office will also take precautions while the reopening starts up. You can expect the following services to be available:

Will conduct most pre-bids and bids virtually.

Those attending bid openings are asked to wear face coverings.

The public is required to remain in the reception area while waiting for a meeting to begin.

Access to employee offices will not be allowed unless an individual meeting request is made.

There is a dropbox at the front of the building to drop off box for bid proposal submissions.

