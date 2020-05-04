Virginia Beach nonprofit creates relief fund to help hospitality workers

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — 30 families in our area have the chance to win groceries thanks to a local organization focused on brain health and mental wellness. This is all courtesy of the Ping Pong Gives Charity Foundation in collaboration with the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association as well as the local Virginia Beach Hotel Association.

Ken Lees of Ping Pong Gives says right now they have raised enough money for 30 local families to receive a $100 gift card to the Food Lion in Sandbridge.

You have to have worked in the hospitality industry. All you have to do is fill out the application.

“It’s real simple. We don’t want this to be a difficult process. There’s already enough difficulties out there,” Ken says.

Ken says you will need to share your story about why you are in need, and prove that you have been displaced from your job.

“A group of us will determine who qualifies since there is an overwhelming number of folks who are waving their hands to say, ‘Help me out.’ It’s a little bit of help and it’s just our way of trying to help in any way that we can,” Ken says.

Helping people is a passion of Ken’s. That is why he created Ping Pong Gives.

“It’s on my heart to help those that have lost their jobs. I’ve been in that situation in several seasons of my life many years ago, and as you may recall through my non-profit organization, which is the Ping Pong Gives Charity Foundation, its whole mission is to help improve brain health and mental fitness,” Ken says.

“Here I’ve got a non-profit. We’re focused on brain health, mental fitness, and I remember when having lost my job the first things that happened were panic … what am I going to do? Fear sets in. Depression set in. How am I going to put food on the table? And so that was the first calling to utilize the charity in the spirit of not just playing ping pong for good health and mental purposes, but how can we pivot and utilize the mission of our foundation to help those in the hospitality industry who, in Virginia Beach, as you know are just, it’s a livelihood for so many. How can we help those that are now facing the panic and the fear and the anxiety of what it’s like to lose a job and have that question, what am I going to do next?”

If you worked in the hospitality industry, are currently out of a job, and would like to fill out an application to be considered for one of the Food Lion gift cards click here.

If you would like to donate to the cause to keep funds flowing into the Food Lion gift card give-a-way, click here.

“If this is just one way to help somebody with a week’s worth of grocery expenses to sit around the table and have a meal or two together and it was the group of us that made that happen, then that brings the joy to my heart,” Ken says.