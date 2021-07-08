Virginia Beach hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics Saturday

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Virginia Beach will host a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on July 10.

The clinics are slated for three locations across the city:

Mount Olive Baptist Church , 320 N. Birdneck Road, from 9 to 10 a.m.

, 320 N. Birdneck Road, from 9 to 10 a.m. New Jerusalem Ministries , 5185 Singleton Way, from 10 to 11 a.m.

, 5185 Singleton Way, from 10 to 11 a.m. Ebenezer Baptist Church, 965 Baker Road, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Appointments for Wednesday are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson (one dose) and Pfizer (two-dose) COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinic. The Pfizer vaccination is available for anyone 12 and older.

Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.