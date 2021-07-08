Virginia Beach hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Virginia Beach will host a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on July 10.
The clinics are slated for three locations across the city:
- Mount Olive Baptist Church, 320 N. Birdneck Road, from 9 to 10 a.m.
- New Jerusalem Ministries, 5185 Singleton Way, from 10 to 11 a.m.
- Ebenezer Baptist Church, 965 Baker Road, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Appointments for Wednesday are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.
Johnson & Johnson (one dose) and Pfizer (two-dose) COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinic. The Pfizer vaccination is available for anyone 12 and older.
Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
