Virginia Beach hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Virginia Beach will host a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on July 10.

The clinics are slated for three locations across the city:

Appointments for Wednesday are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson (one dose) and Pfizer (two-dose) COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinic. The Pfizer vaccination is available for anyone 12 and older.

Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

