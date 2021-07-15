Virginia Beach hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday morning

A medical worker takes a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in a syringe on July 6, 2021, in India. Authorities in the country believe that a Mumbai-area hospital (not pictured) is responsible for organizing fake vaccination drives, injecting thousands with a saline solution instead. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Virginia Beach will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on July 17.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at New Jerusalem COGIC on Bishop Thoroughgood Avenue.

Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson (one dose), Moderna (first and second dose) and Pfizer (first and second dose) COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinic. The Pfizer vaccination is available for anyone 12 and older.

Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.