Virginia Beach hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Virginia Beach will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on July 17.
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at New Jerusalem COGIC on Bishop Thoroughgood Avenue.
Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.
Johnson & Johnson (one dose), Moderna (first and second dose) and Pfizer (first and second dose) COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinic. The Pfizer vaccination is available for anyone 12 and older.
Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
