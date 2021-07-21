Virginia Beach hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic July 29 on Princess Anne Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Virginia Beach will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on July 29.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Senior Resource Center on Princess Anne Road.

Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson (one dose), Moderna (first and second dose) and Pfizer (first and second dose) COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinic. The Pfizer vaccination is available for anyone 12 and older.

Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Officials will host a second clinic, at the same location, for those needing a second dose of the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine on August 26.

