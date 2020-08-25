Virginia Beach health officials to host another free COVID-19 testing event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health (VBDPH) will be holding another FREE COVID-19 community-based testing event.
The event will be held on Saturday, August 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kingdom Cathedral located at 3820 Stoneshore Road in Virginia Beach.
VBDPH staff and Virginia Beach Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteers will administer the PCR testing for adults and children ages 13 years and older. Participants must wear a face covering.
Health officials say they are offering testings and walk-up registration while supplies last.
Volunteers will also be distributing free masks and hand sanitizer at the event. Anyone who needs these items will not be required to get tested in order to receive them.
