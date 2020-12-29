Virginia Beach EMS, firefighters to get COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Health Department will start administering COVID-19 vaccines to firefighters and EMS workers on Tuesday.

They will receive the Moderna vaccine, which like the Pfizer vaccine is still in short supply in the commonwealth. Just over 227,000 doses of vaccine have been distributed so far statewide, with just under 42,000 administered, the Virginia Department of Health says. Logistical issues led to the recent delay of about 100,000 doses for Virginia.

EMS and other frontline health workers are in the 1a prioritization for vaccines, based on CDC guidance. Other health workers and long-term care residents and staff are also in this 1a group. Future phases 1b and 1c include essential workers and high-risk adults, respectively.

Virginia, in partnership with CVS, was set to start administering vaccines at long-term care facilities in Virginia this week.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Virginia Beach Health Director Dr. Demetria Lindsay and Emergency Medical Services Chief Ed Brazle will be at the vaccination event. Look for more coverage later today.