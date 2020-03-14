Virginia Beach Department of Health implements modified operations to combat coronavirus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health has implemented modified operation amid the rapidly evolving coronavirus response across the country.

The clinic will be open on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the following services:

Wednesday

Maternity: AM by appointment only

STI: Pm by appointment only

Thursday

STI: AM/PM by appointment only

Family Planning: PM by appointment only

Pharmacy hours will be:

Monday to Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed for lunch 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.)

Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 1p.m.

The WIC program will operate normal hours (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at all WIC offices.



Dental services will be closed for the week of March 16-20.

The services for Vital Statistics will be closed the week of March 16-20. Vital Statistic services will be available at the Norfolk Health Department for funeral directors/runners ONLY. The public should process their requests online through the Virginia Department of Health website.

If you would like to schedule an appointment at the clinic, you can call (757) 518-2700 (option 1).

For more information, you can visit the city’s website HERE.