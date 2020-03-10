Virginia Beach couple says they’ve tested positive for coronavirus after cruise to Egypt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach couple says they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus, which would bring the number of presumptive positive cases in Virginia up to 7.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, told 10 On Your Side on Tuesday that health officials confirmed they tested positive after being tested earlier this week. The two new cases have yet to be reported by the Virginia Department of Health and officially confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

When the Virginia Department of Health officially reports the cases, it would would bring the total of presumptive positive cases in Virginia up to seven as of Tuesday afternoon.

The couple says they contracted the virus while on cruise in Egypt, and originally thought it might have just been the cold or flu.

“Then I started thinking ‘What if this is the coronavirus?’” the wife told 10 On Your Side. “I don’t want to spread it to anyone. I don’t want to be around other people.” The later learned via email from their travel company there was an exposure on their cruise ship, and that 45 others onboard had tested positive for coronavirus, including a man from Northern Virginia.

“We were shocked,” she said. “That’s when we said we have got to be tested.”

The couple says they went to Sentara Leigh Hospital in Virginia Beach on Friday, but were told the hospital couldn’t test for coronavirus.

“It was almost like there was no protocol for this disease in the hospital … It just amazed me the lack of guidance and any [procedures],” the husband said.

Sentara officials say last week hospitals didn’t test for coronavirus, but that plan is changing by the hour.

“For a period of time, the CDC was the only place to get testing,” Bundy added. “Then we were able to do testing at the [Virginia] Department of Health. Now we can do testing though LabCorp and hopefully by the end to the week hospitals will be able to do testing in-house.”

The husband and wife say they’re still dealing with complications from the virus, including a bad cough. They’re recovering, but are worried about who they may have spread the virus to.

“What really concerns me when I started reflecting back at the flight: we had three babies in front of us,” the wife said.

This breaking article will be updated.