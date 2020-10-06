Virginia Beach council meeting canceled after Moss tests positive for coronavirus

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Tuesday’s Virginia Beach City Council meeting has been canceled after Councilman John Moss announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Virginia Beach spokeswoman Julie Hill says contact tracing hasn’t been completed and most of those attending the scheduled 3 p.m. meeting have been advised to quarantine. Moss announced on Monday he had tested positive after developing a “severe and persistent cough” that would not go away about a week ago.

Moss’ symptoms came days after the council met in-person on Sept. 22, though it’s unclear where he contracted the virus. Hill didn’t say who exactly was quarantining and in the process of getting tested.

City Manager Patrick Duhaney however emphasized the meeting was really delayed because of the short notice, not because council members couldn’t participate virtually.

“Unfortunately, we did not have enough time to make the necessary notifications or technical arrangements for citizens to participate virtually, otherwise we might have been able to proceed with the meeting via video conference,” said City Manager Patrick Duhaney. “Because we are in a pandemic, the most responsible step for us to take is to ensure the health and safety of Council members, staff and citizens and that means delaying the items scheduled for today’s meeting and getting any necessary testing done.”

Hill says items on the council’s formal agenda will be rescheduled and planning items will be re-advertised.

