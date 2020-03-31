Virginia Beach council holding online meeting Tuesday on coronavirus-related issues

Live Now
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council will hold a special online meeting Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

The resort city is dealing with 52 confirmed cases of the virus of Tuesday morning, according to the state health department, and so far Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency and a “stay-at-home” order to slow the spread of the virus.

Business closures are also impacting revenue for the city and many residents. 

This is the first time all of the council members will use video technology to maintain social distance.

City leaders are scheduled to take four votes related to COVID-19.

One resolution could declare a local emergency. Another would make sure essential government services continue throughout the pandemic. 

The other two are related to how council holds meetings in the future.

Also on the discussion table, possible tax relief for residents.

The city says no public comments will taken on the tax relief, but you can submit your comments on the four resolutions via email. You must complete a two-step process by 5:30 p.m. to have your comment submitted.

The meeting will be aired live on VBTV (Cox channel 48 & Verizon channel 45), online at www.VBgov.com and on the city Facebook page at 6 p.m.

