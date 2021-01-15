Virginia Beach Convention Center is city’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Convention Center has been selected as the primary COVID-19 vaccination site for the city.

City spokesperson Julie Hill told WAVY that the site is currently only serving members of group 1a (frontline health care workers and emergency responders) and those people have been receiving invitations to come by for vaccinations.

Information about vaccines at the site first came out Tuesday, with local VDH Director Dr. Demetria Lindsay sharing the news in her presentation to city council. It came as Virginia Beach and other local leaders complained about the lack of information on vaccine distribution.

The center did almost 1,000 doses in one day this past week, per Dr. Danny TK Avula, Virginia’s head of COVID-19 vaccine rollout, in a press conference Thursday in Richmond.

Avula said centers like Virginia Beach will be needed to help vaccinate everyone in phase 1b (which is currently going in some areas of the state) and going forward with 1c and eventually the general public. The sites are still in the process of going online and more information on where to go will come out in the future.

During Thursday’s briefing, state officials announced that people 65 and older and those with co-morbitities are being added to 1b, which means about half of Virginians are currently eligible for the vaccine. Though supply is still limited.

So if you’re in phase 1b, when can you expect to be able to go to the convention center?

Hill says the city will send out a press release when that time comes. If you’re in another city/county, be on the lookout for an announcement as well.

Right now they do not have any plans for a first-come-first-serve situation. Eventually, people will be signing up for their eligibility and they will be contacted for an appointment.

“We’ve never done this before,” Hill said. “That’s why it’s a novel virus. The complication here is that people have to get the vaccine twice. We are learning every day.”

The next vaccination date at the center is expected to be next week, though there’s not a specific date or time at this point.